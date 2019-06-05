For the second time in two years, the Dooley family of Philomath is faced with the loss of a…

The first time I met Liz Dooley, she was keeping statistics for the Philomath High School vo…

Dan Dooley, whose triple cancer diagnosis was chronicled in a 2013 story in the Gazette-Time…

THE CLASS OF 2019

Philomath High School

Name: Devin Dooley

Age: 17

Family: his late parents Dan and Liz Dooley, sister Juleia

Plans: Open his own auto shop, take mechanic's classes at Linn-Benton Community College

Ceremony: 1 p.m., June 8 at Philomath High School

About this series: This is another in a series of stories about mid-valley high school students who overcame obstacles to graduate.