Class of 2021
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
More than 200 students walked out of their eighth period class Tuesday at West Albany High School to protest the Greater Albany Public School …
- Updated
A Halsey bakery owner has been fined $9,000 by the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration for COVID-19 violations.
- Updated
The Linn County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved an application for a 12-acre solar farm just outside of Albany. It placed a key con…
- Updated
When John Hunter became principal at South Albany High School this past fall, the student leadership had a request for him: Could they all gra…
- Updated
Utility fee also up for vote Wednesday
- Updated
Here is a local, state and national update on the COVID-19 caseload and vaccinations based on reports Friday from the Oregon Health Authority …
- Updated
Another year added to superintendent's contract
- Updated
A 77-year-old Linn County woman was added to Oregon’s novel coronavirus death toll on Wednesday, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
- Updated
Demand for vaccines is waning so much that Samaritan Health — and Linn County Public Health — will discontinue its mass vaccination sites afte…
- Updated
Here is a local, state and national update on the COVID-19 caseload and vaccinations based on reports Monday from the Oregon Health Authority …