Class of 2020: West Albany High School top students

Activities: Served as president of both the West Albany High School Politics Club and West Albany's Youth and Government delegation. She is a first chair violinist in the Corvallis Youth Symphony, a member of the National Honor Society, and a volunteer at the Albany Regional Museum, where she was recognized as the museum's 2019 Volunteer of the Year. This year, she served as the 2019-20 youth governor for the Oregon YMCA Youth and Government program, and was honored with the Albany Optimist Award and Zonta Young Women in Public Affairs Award.