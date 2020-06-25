Class of 2020: West Albany High School top students

Valedictorians
Elizabeth Lake
Activities: Took part in drama, music, lettered in band and choir, named Foreign Language Student of the Year her sophomore year.
Plans: Will attend OSU to earn a degree in biochemical engineering.
Sydney Beers
Activities: Took part in the wind ensemble, varsity track, varsity soccer, varsity cross country, National Honor Society, was Social Studies Student of the Year, Albany Chamber of Commerce Student of the Month and was a National Merit Scholarship Program commended scholar.
Plans: Will attend Whitworth University, major in bioinformatics and minor in music.
Reina Fiscal
Activities: Participated in Model United Nations, Encompass Club, Youth & Government, FLASH (Freshman Learning And Seniors Helping), National Honor Society (president), Business Department Award, a few 4.0 Cumulative GPA awards and Peacemaker Award.
Plans: Will attend the University of Oregon and major in English and pursue a certificate in secondary education.
Joelle Czarissa Perez
Activities: Participated in Key Club and the National Honor Society.
Plans: Will attend Linn-Benton Community College and Oregon State University to study electrical engineering.
Kyle Jensen
Activities: Participated in soccer, tennis, band, choir, musicals and was a candidate for Linn County's Junior First Citizen Award.
Plans: Will attend Brigham Young University, Provo this fall to major in mathematics education.
Madeleine Getz
Activities: Served as president of both the West Albany High School Politics Club and West Albany's Youth and Government delegation. She is a first chair violinist in the Corvallis Youth Symphony, a member of the National Honor Society, and a volunteer at the Albany Regional Museum, where she was recognized as the museum's 2019 Volunteer of the Year. This year, she served as the 2019-20 youth governor for the Oregon YMCA Youth and Government program, and was honored with the Albany Optimist Award and Zonta Young Women in Public Affairs Award.
Plans: Will attend the University of Oregon's Clark Honors College in the fall and major in political science.
