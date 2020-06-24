Class of 2020: Top students of Crescent Valley High School

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Valedictorians

Iris Fu

Daughter of Wei Bai and Bin Fu

Activities: Performed flute solo at Carnegie Hall; Created a video pal program connecting teens from different countries; Published an introductory economics book; Studied abroad in Taiwan with the National Security Language Initiative sponsored by the U.S. Dept. of State; Tutored Chinese international students in America and volunteered at an under-resourced school for migrant children in Beijing; Founded and led the inaugural TEDxYouth@CVHS events; Future First Citizen of Corvallis; National AP Scholar; Yale Young Global Scholar; 2x National YoungArts Winner; Global and State Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish.

Plans: Study computer science and economics at Stanford University.

Matthew Gray

Son of Angie and Michael Gray

Activities: I played on the high school soccer team for all four years of high school. I was on the varsity team for my junior year and a captain of the varsity team for my senior year. I played in the school orchestra for 3 years. I have been volunteering with the OSU Multicultural Center as a conversation partner for almost a year.