Class of 2020: Sweet Home High School top students

Valedictorians
Megan Hager
Daughter of Sunhee and Michael Hager
Plans to attend Colorado State University to study biomedical engineering and compete on the swimming team
Victoria “Torree” Hawken
Daughter of Cathleen Brands-Hawken and Brian Brands
Nicholaus James
Son of Cara and Gregg James
Plans to attend Case Western Reserve University to study biomedical science with a goal of becoming an anesthesiologist
Pippi Somatis
Daughter of Brenda Murphy and Aris Somatis
Plans to attend Linn-Benton Community College and Oregon State University to study equine massage therapy/chiropractic
Casey Tow
Son of Dan and Michele Tow
Plans to attend the U.S. Naval Academy and compete on the track team
Brook Womack
Daughter of Steve and Katrina Womack
Plans to attend the Oregon Institute of Technology and study premedical imaging and diagnostic medical sonography
Salutatorian
Tristan Saultz
Son of Steve Saultz and Lisa Shields
Plans to study mechanical engineering at Oregon State University
Senior Class Board of Directors
Eaten Edwards, Megan Hager, Torree Hawken, Nich James, Hailey Miller, Gavin Nichols, Casey Tow, Brook Womack
Senior Girl & Boy of the Year
Megan Hager and Casey Tow
