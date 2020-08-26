Class of 2020 says goodbye to AOS

George made straight A's her senior year.

And while AOS still managed a graduation, it had to reconfigure its normal graduation traditions in a year already marked with changes. Hunter, after serving as principal for five years, presided over Wednesday’s ceremony as his final act at AOS. In the fall, he will take the helm at South Albany High School.

Mark Hannan, who was present Wednesday night, will step into Hunter’s ever fashionably socked shoes as principal.

“It’s unique,” Hannan said prior to the ceremony. “I certainly wouldn’t want this to be the norm, but I’m going to observe and if we’re in this situation in the spring, we’ll take the things we’ve learned from this and improve but my comfort level is definitely to be doing this in a theater or pavilion where all the families can show up and talk about kids in-depth without having the issue of social distancing as a barrier to celebration.”

Social distancing aside, the class managed to celebrate to a symphony of car horns as teachers managed to hold onto one AOS tradition: addressing the class directly.

Math teacher Danny Corliss, a class favorite, asked the class to reflect on how far they’ve already come.

“You have already overcome something,” he said. “I want to leave you with a quote from my favorite person, Gandalf (of "The Lord of the Rings"). Maybe you’re feeling like you wish you weren’t graduating during a pandemic but Gandalf would say, 'So do all who live to see such times. But that is not for them to decide. All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given to us.'”

