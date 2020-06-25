Class of 2020: Santiam Jr./Sr. High School's top students
Class of 2020: Santiam Jr./Sr. High School's top students

Valedictorians

Cassandra Klagge

Will attend Linfield College to pursue a career in pediatric nursing.

Hunter Reeser

Will attend Southwestern Oregon Community College, pursuing a career as a firefighter/paramedic.

Colin Thurston

Awarded the Quinn Scholarship, a full-ride four-year scholarship to the University of Oregon, where he plans on studying human physiology with the goal to become a family doctor.

Jillian Urban

Will attend the University of Oregon to pursue a major in chemistry. 

Salutatorian

Tzeitel McCormick

Plans to attend Chemeketa Community College for two years to earn an associate’s degree in mathematics and criminal justice, then transfer to a four-year college to earn a higher degree in mathematics and forensics.

