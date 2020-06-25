Class of 2020: Santiam Jr./Sr. High School 2020 Graduates

Graduating seniors at Santiam Jr./Sr. High School in Mill City had a drive-in-movie-style ceremony on June 13, with a combination of video footage and live elements. The ceremony began with a video of students walking to “Pomp and Circumstance,” displayed on a monitor. Following student speakers and a guest speaker, the students walked individually across the stage for the awarding of their diplomas while family members watched from cars in the parking lot. 

Candidates

Aiden Aerni

Elijah Aguero

Arlo Benolken

Dakota Brand Paxton

Logan Camenzind

Emilio Cardenas-Hochstetler

Jasmyn Clark

Hailey Conner

Quinten Cook

Brody Davidson

Jakob Dixon

McKenzie Dodge

Kobe Dyer

Ethan Hicks

Avaya Johnston

Cassandra Klagge

Haley Kosack

Sarah Lemmer

Bibiana Lopez

Scott Matson

Tzeitel McCormick

Zachary Mitchell

Liliana Morales

Kimberley Nunez

Rodolfo Perdomo-Funes

Tyson Prindel

Hunter Reeser

Riley Rothrock

Patience Smith

James Russell

Autumn Terry

Colin Thurston

Corey Titus

Issac Turner

Randy Turpin

Jillian Urban

Destiny Waterworth

Seth Wattenbarger

Weston Watts

