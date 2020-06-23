Class of 2020: Santiam Christian High School

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Santiam Christian hosted a virtual baccalaureate service on May 29.

Chosen by the Class of 2020, the senior speakers were graduates Austin Bradford and Sophey Roberts and teacher Esther Knaupp. The parents chosen to pray over their class were Rob Verdeyen and Jennifer Preston.

Reflections of Class Advisors Aimee Braukman and Sami Beam were also shared. Lauryn Penner sang "It Is Well (Through It All)," and Haley Cook, Kyndall Davis, Devin Premsingh, Amanda Preson and Joise Risinger signed the song "Old Friends."

A drive-in graduation ceremony was hosted on May 30 at Santiam Christian, which was broadcast on radio station KLOO AM 1340.

Senior Class President Trevor Oxenrider welcomed those in attendance. Valedictorians Ainsley Beam and Rory Donley-Lovato and Salutatorian Joel Larson addressed the Class of 2020.

The Timothian Award was presented by Principal Erik Ritschard to Luke Mehlschau and Sophey Roberts. Superintendent Lance Villers presented the class to the school board, read names for the diploma presentation and offered a benediction and closing thoughts.

