Class of 2020: Philomath High School

COVID-19 threw a wrench into Philomath High School’s graduation plans, but thanks to easing restrictions on public gatherings, the school was able to provide a reasonable facsimile of a traditional ceremony for the Class of 2020.
On June 20, PHS divided its graduating seniors into two groups and held two separate outdoor ceremonies at Clemens Field, with a full cleaning between the first and the second. Each grad was allowed to invite four guests, and everyone in attendance was required to follow social distancing protocols.
With teachers watching from behind the fence, the seniors walked across a stage to pick up their diplomas. Each also received a yearbook.
Candidates
Celeste Jaqueline Aceves, Quentin Wade Alvarado, Baileigh Makenna Bachman, Lauren Catherine Barlow, Kylie Kathleen Barnes, Luc Wiegers Barnes, Wesley Colton Beckstead, Nelson Bryce Beeton, Dylan Grant Bennett, Joelle Louise Berger.
Hannah Delaney Fries Bovbjerg, Madison Brooke Bushnell, Jaylen Alexandra Caldwell, Selah Marie Carlisle, Jace Ethan Carrera, Joel Evan Carrera, Macdaleno Rudy Carreras, Aubrey Rose Casey, Carson James Chambers, Shaylee Renee Charley.
RubyMae Pamela Cordero, Robin Alicia Cordova, Marie Rose Coskey, Taylor Bayne Couture, Trenton Allen Crook, Thaddeus Luther Hurtado Daniels, Lauren Brenna Danley, Iron Child Trevin Del Nero, McKenzie Reign Eaton, Dylan Joe Edwards.
Abigail May Faust, Elliot Sydney Foley, Jordyn-Layne Kristin Foster, Cassidy Dawn Freeman, Chris Ruiz Garcia, Quinton Ruiz Garcia, Dylann Mackenzie Gerding, Brody Allen Gerig, Kendel Louise Gonzales, Cody Paul Griffin.
Kylee Dianne Hall, Logan Nicholas Hannigan-Downs, Aubrie Lee Hansen, Seth Michael Hansen, Megan Anastasia Harper, Paige Elizabeth Hart, Luke Samuel Haslam, Hunter Allen Hendrix, Hannah Marie Hernandez, Halle Michelle Hewitt.
Emily Grace Hilton, Brody Carl Hiner, Mason Russell Howard, Devan O Hunsaker, Lara Faith Hunter, Elijah Lawrence Jensen, Bezz Alan Johnson, Evelyn Joy Jorgens, Hollyn Taylor Kampfer, James John Kildea.
Jefferey Rameses Kitto, Cooper Ellyot Latz, Natasha Rylee Leman, EllieAnne Emma Leslie, Kelsey Mackenna Looper, Meg Eden Loyd, Kelsey Lee Ann Manley, Edgar Martinez-Dionicio, Jensen Ruegyr Mast, Ashley Grace Matthews.
Brian Michael McClelland, Evan William McDaniel, Tyler Thomas McHuron-Guss, Jordyn Delaney McMullen, Madeline Grace Melton, Sarah Elizabeth Munsee, Rivers Nuno, Carter Reid O’Hare, Hayden Chase O’Hare, Tysen Nathaniel Orsborn.
Emma Grace Pankalla, Olivia Ariana Pappalardo, Hiral Bharatbhai Patel, Thomas Darren Penix, Cheyanne Mari Phillips, James Brennan Provance, Benjamin James Reams, Colby Theron Roe, Madison Anne Rogers, Margaret Elizabeth Ross.
Wesley Fenton Russell, Trenton Allen Smallwood, Kayla Irene Smith, Ashlie Don Strobel, Paul Michael Tout Struiksma, Toben Rodney Stueve, Derek Robert Thompson, Trace Michael Thorson, Jacob Daniel Todd, Konoha Tomono-Duval.
Kassidy Lynn Tompkins, Marie Alexis Van Vlack, Tasha Anne Varnado, Tyler Devin Waymack, Jackson Geoffrey Whittier, Ashlynn Marie Wulk.
