Class of 2020: Philomath High School

COVID-19 threw a wrench into Philomath High School’s graduation plans, but thanks to easing restrictions on public gatherings, the school was able to provide a reasonable facsimile of a traditional ceremony for the Class of 2020.

On June 20, PHS divided its graduating seniors into two groups and held two separate outdoor ceremonies at Clemens Field, with a full cleaning between the first and the second. Each grad was allowed to invite four guests, and everyone in attendance was required to follow social distancing protocols.

With teachers watching from behind the fence, the seniors walked across a stage to pick up their diplomas. Each also received a yearbook.

Candidates

Celeste Jaqueline Aceves, Quentin Wade Alvarado, Baileigh Makenna Bachman, Lauren Catherine Barlow, Kylie Kathleen Barnes, Luc Wiegers Barnes, Wesley Colton Beckstead, Nelson Bryce Beeton, Dylan Grant Bennett, Joelle Louise Berger.

Hannah Delaney Fries Bovbjerg, Madison Brooke Bushnell, Jaylen Alexandra Caldwell, Selah Marie Carlisle, Jace Ethan Carrera, Joel Evan Carrera, Macdaleno Rudy Carreras, Aubrey Rose Casey, Carson James Chambers, Shaylee Renee Charley.