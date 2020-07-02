Class of 2020: Philomath High School top students
Class of 2020: Philomath High School top students

Valedictorians

Bryce Beeton

Bryce Beeton

Son of Christine and Dan Beeton

Activities: Varsity soccer, varsity tennis, varsity track and field, National Honor Society and Associated Student Body.

Plans: Will serve a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and then attend Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, to pursue a degree with a major in psychology and minor in business. He then plans to attend law school, preferably at Brigham Young Universities.

Joelle Berger

Joelle Berger

Daughter of Ted and Melina Berger

Activities: Varsity volleyball (serving as a team captain) and co-president of the National Honor Society.

Plans: Will attend Seattle Pacific University and major in nursing with a minor in Spanish.

Elliot Foley

Elliot Foley

Son of Janel Lawrence and Shawn Foley

Activities: First chair trombonist in band, involved in jazz band, school plays as a lighting technician, the Chess Club as founder and president and Philomath High Robotics Engineering Division (PHRED) as a co-captain, outstanding student recognition in both mathematics and science, four-year perfect attendance award and Apprenticeships in Science & Engineering (ASE) program in numerical mathematical methods and their applications.

Plans: Will attend Oregon State University to pursue a degree with a double major in physics and computer science.

Luke Haslam

Luke Haslam

Son of Wade and Lori Haslam

Activities: Tennis (winning a district title twice and runner-up once), soccer, band, choir, Associated Student Body, AVID tutor and worked toward completing requirements to earn a private pilot license for his senior project.

Plans: Will attend Aeroguard Flight Training Center in Phoenix, Arizona, starting the first week of August and will progress through the various pilot certificates. Upon graduation, he plans to serve a two-year mission for his church.

Rivers Nuno

Rivers Nuno

Daughter of Carlos Arnulfo Nuno Jr. and Natasha Bushnell Nuno

Activities: Involved in cross-country, basketball, track and field, student government and the National Honor Society.

Plans: Will study genetics at Brigham Young University.

