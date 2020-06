Class of 2020: Lebanon High School

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With coronavirus making large public gatherings impractical, Lebanon High School had to get creative with its graduation plans for the Class of 2020.

The solution: Three days of individualized graduation ceremonies on June 16, 17 and 18.

Graduating seniors were assigned a specific time and allowed to invite a select group of family members. The students stopped at several stations, beginning by signing the Class of 2020 rock and taking pictures in front of the Bud Page Activity Center.

They then entered the auditorium, one group at a time, where they were introduced and walked across the stage to receive their diplomas. After leaving the building, they were invited to sign the Class of 2020 T-shirt and take more photos at the flagpole.

Teachers were waiting in the wings to cheer the newly minted graduates.

Candidates

Dylan A. Adams-Gonzales, Nevaeh Faith Agee, Soraya Renae Allen, Dina Andreyevna Altuhovs, Jasmin Alvarez Ramirez, Chase Arthur Ray Andersen, Gatlyn Cody Anderson, Hayley Ann Armstrong, Cassandra Aide Arriaga, Hazel Ayala,