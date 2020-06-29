Class of 2020: Lebanon High School top students (copy)

Valedictorians
Dina Altuhovs
Parents: Irina and Andrey Altuhov
Plans: Attend Pacific University with the goal of becoming an optometrist or ophthalmologist.
Taylor Bilyeu
Parents: Mother and stepfather Jeanice Myrtue and Jack Myrtue; father Ty Bilyeu
Plans: Attend Oregon State University to major in psychology and minor in oboe performance.
Jason Bowser
Parents: LeeAnn and Jeffrey Bowser
Plans: Attend community college with the ultimate goal of becoming a video game designer.
K.C. Long
Parents: Daryl and Renee Long
Plans: Attend Oregon State University and major in mechanical engineering.
Courtenay Miller
Parents: Chris and Kayla Pickering
Plans: Attend the University of Oregon and major in biology with the goal of working in health care.
Rebecca Munk
Parents: Jennifer Moody and Roger Munk
Plans: Attend Oregon State University and study physics and mathematics.
Abigail Reynders
Plans: Attend Linn-Benton Community College and enroll in the nursing program
Victoria Shelton
Parents: Anna and Joel Fontanos
Plans: Attend Linn-Benton Community College and transfer to George Fox University to earn a degree in nursing.
Sukhvir Sranna
Parents: Jaswant and Darshan Sranna
Plans: Attend Oregon State University.
Eric Weber
Parents: Lee and Kellie Weber
Plans: Will serve a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before enrolling at Brigham Young University and majoring in electrical engineering.
Sarah Wienold
Parents: Carrie Anne Gibbs and Michael Wienold
Plans: Attend college and major in microbiology.
