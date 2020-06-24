Class of 2020: Crescent Valley High School

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The coronavirus pandemic pulled the plug on traditional graduation ceremonies this year, but Crescent Valley High School still found a way to give the Class of 2020 a proper sendoff.

Seniors and their families gathered at the Benton County Fairgrounds on June 6, then paraded to the school in their cars — many of them specially decorated for the occasion — to pick up their diplomas and move on to the next chapter of their lives.

At the school, students jumped out of their cars, announced their own names into the microphone and posed for photos.

Radio station KFIR 720 AM broadcast the event live and aired pre-recorded speeches from students and staff.

Candidates

Katelyn Jan Abernathy

Trevor Yukio Adams

Mithril Sojourner Ajootian

Izaiah Anthony Alatorre

Jesslin Angeline Allen

Lane Michael Alvis

Damian Alejandro Avalos

Daniel Leon Baer

Rita Maia Pestana Ramos Barbosa

Tanner Israel Barlow