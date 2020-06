Class of 2020: Corvallis High School

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While a traditional graduation ceremony was not in the cards this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Corvallis High School came up with another way to honor the Class of 2020: a parade.

Students gathered at the Benton County Fairgrounds on June 6, then drove across town with their families — accompanied by a police escort — to the school grounds.

At CHS, teachers provided traffic control, directing cars to their proper positions in the parking lot, where a stage was set up for the graduating seniors to receive their diplomas.

Radio station KLOO AM 1340 covered the graduation, airing pre-recorded speeches by students and their nominated faculty speaker, English teacher Joel Lundeen.

Candidates

Adams, Ella Nicole

Aguirre, Graciella J.

Ahlgren, Sativa O.

Alapisco, Alyxander Florian

Alcaraz-Clymer, Catalina

Allen, Kelly Madison

Allen, Marcella M

Almahdi, Ali Rafid

Alvarado-Perez, Alberto