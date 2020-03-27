Clarification on hiking: Parks still closed

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department has issued a clarification regarding public access to trailheads in natural areas.

In remarks at a Thursday press conference Gov. Kate Brown said that her earlier executive order did not mean Oregonians could not enjoy the outdoors. Instead, she urged that when visiting a trailhead to be sure to keep the proper social distancing rules are applied.

State parks officials clarified Friday that all state parks, parts of national forests and some city recreation areas are closed in an effort to reduce crowds, discourage travel and limit the spread of the coronavirus.

And the closures affect local residents as well as individuals traveling into Oregon.

Pacific Ocean beaches remain open, although all state access points are closed as well as most federal and local access points.

The Bureau of Reclamation, meanwhile, announced Friday that it is closes many of its developed sites, including campgrounds as well as some day-use sites and restrooms because of the virus.

Visitors may continue to enjoy BLM managed trails and open spaces in Oregon while following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local and state public health authorities, BLM officials said.

Information on the affected BLM Oregon-Washington facilities will be posted on https://www.blm.gov/oregon-washington/covid-access-restrictions. The BLM encourages visitors to check with individual field and district offices and visitor centers for specific details on operations in your area.

