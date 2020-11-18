Civil rights icon Angela Davis to deliver virtual speech to OSU on MLK Day

Political activist Angela Davis was announced Wednesday to be the keynote speaker for Oregon State University's annual Martin Luther King Day celebration in 2021.

“Through her activism and scholarship over many decades, Davis has been deeply involved in movements for social justice around the world,” said OSU Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer Charlene Alexander in a news release. “Her work as an educator has always emphasized the importance of building communities to support the struggle for economic, racial and gender justice."

Davis, a professor in the 1960s, rose to prominence as a civil rights activist and was branded as a terrorist following the 1970 Marin County Civic Center attacks in California, after which she was placed on the FBI Ten Most Wanted List.

Davis most recently taught for 15 years at the University of California, Santa Cruz, as a distinguished professor emerita of history of consciousness and of feminist studies. She also founded Critical Resistance, an organization which works against the prison industrial complex.

Alexander said Davis' community-building work, including as a professor and author, is central to the university's We Have Work To Do campaign.