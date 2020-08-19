City urged to play "hardball" with ODOT

Attempts to save the Van Buren Bridge continue to center on convincing the Oregon Department of Transportation to pay for moving the bridge.
ODOT is planning to spend $72 million on a replacement bridge, but some community members and preservationists hope to “slide” the old bridge 175 feet south of its current location and preserve it for bicycles and pedestrians only.
The challenge is figuring out who will pay for the moving of the bridge and who will take over the maintenance piece.
A $30,000 community-funded engineering report by Preservation WORKS sets the moving cost at $6 million. ODOT has estimated $10 million to $12 million.
The Corvallis City Council signed off on a plan to apply to take ownership of the bridge … if ODOT pays to move it. To date ODOT has said that it will only pay $900,000, a figure that could be used for demolition or relocation.
“ODOT is being dishonest,” said Barbara Bull during a Wednesday conference call with the Gazette-Times/Democrat-Herald editorial board. “It’s time for us to play hardball with ODOT.”
Roz Keeney, chair of the Corvallis Historic Resources Commission, also was on hand to chat with the edit board. Both Bull and Keeney stressed that a relocated Van Buren Bridge would serve as a far better bike/ped option than the new bridge because of the grades on the new bridge and the safety factor of being separate from vehicle traffic.
The clock is ticking, though. ODOT has established an Aug. 31 deadline for the receipt of applications to take ownership of the bridge. The city will be submitting the application, but it will be drafted by representatives of Preservation WORKS, said Corvallis City Manager Mark Shepard.
“City staff is not involved in this effort," he said. “However, we will review the proposal before submitting it on the city’s behalf.”
Public Works Director Mary Steckel and Adam Steele, a project manager with the department, have been the city’s liaison with ODOT on the bridge project to date and “will spearhead the city’s work on this,” Shepard said.
“Once the proposal is accepted by ODOT the city will enter negotiations on an agreement to transfer ownership of the bridge,” Shepard said. “This will require a substantial investment of staff time and will also require City Council direction along the way.”
The deadline for reaching an agreement is March 2021.
One potential source of pressure on ODOT, cited by bridge backers throughout the process, is Rep. Dan Rayfield.
Rayfield, however, noted in an interview with the Gazette-Times, that his role is solely that of a “facilitator.”
Rayfield said he has spoken with Covallis Mayor Biff Traber, City Attorney Jim Brewer, several councilors and advocates who hope to preserve the bridge.
“I’ve kind of been a conduit to get questions answered,” said Rayfield, a Corvallis Democrat. “I’ll be there to support the council in whatever decision they move forward with.”
Can he help find state money to make the project pencil out? Maybe.
Rayfield said that the state has funds available for alternative transportation projects, which seems to fit the plan for the current bridge. Rayfield also noted that sometimes projects come in below the estimate. Thus, if the new bridge winds up costing less than $72 million, there might be money left over for the old one.
“Those are the kinds of things I can help with,” said Rayfield.
The three-term representative says he knows full well the challenges the city faces with regard to finances, noting the way the city has depended on local property tax levies to help keep city services going.
“Does the city feel it can support moving a bridge along with the other things the residents of Corvallis want?” Rayfield asked.
Another piece of the bridge puzzle is maintenance costs. The City Council, as with the moving costs, has no plans to provide the funding. Keeney said that Preservation WORKS has received pledges of donations that would pay for the first five years of maintenance costs, although she would not identify the donors or amounts.
Unfortunately, those maintenance costs are tough to pin down. Bull cited a figure of $20,000 per year during the meeting with the editorial board. But the Preservation WORKS relocation report that was presented at an Aug. 6 City Council work session, said that $3 million had been spent in the past 22 years. That's $136,000 per year.
Former state Rep. tony Van Vliet, meanwhile, noted during his Monday council testimony that ODOT spent $2.6 million on painting and other work in 2007 but that maintenance costs can approach zero in years in which no major work is required.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.
