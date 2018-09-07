Albany city officials have received a $3,500 grant through the federal Historic Preservation Fund, administered by Oregon State Historic Preservation Office, to do historic wood window repair at 321 Ninth Ave.
The home, built in 1925, is in the Monteith Historic District. Work is to start Oct. 1.
Homeowners Jessy and Aysha Ribordy told the Landmarks Advisory Commission they plan to use the funds to restore the two large front windows of the building. Currently, the windows are painted shut with a lead-based paint they plan to remove.