City of Albany officials plan to hold a celebration at noon Saturday, Oct. 13, to mark the completion of the downtown streetscape.
The public is invited to visit the Albany Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. as part of the event, giving input on projects being considered by the Central Albany Revitalization Area and collecting "Downtown Dollars" to use with local merchants and restaurants.
The Emergency Food Cookoff Challenge will also be a part of the day. Inspired by The Food Network's "Chopped" and other TV food contests, contestants will be challenged to create something delicious from nongourmet, shelf-stable foods and potable water typically found in home emergency kits. Prizes will be awarded.
At noon, Mayor Sharon Konopa and other city officials will perform a formal ribbon cutting ceremony to officially "cut the construction tape" and open the completed downtown streetscape.
The downtown streetscape improvement project began in early 2017 with Phase I: new sidewalks, tree removal and replacement, asphalt paving along the streets surrounding the Albany Post Office, and the creation of 47 back-in angled parking spaces adjacent to the post office.
The second and final phase involved new sidewalks, curb ramps, water lines, trees and lighting on Lyon and Ellsworth streets; new street lighting, street trees, street furniture, sidewalks, asphalt pavement and water lines on Second and Third avenues; new water lines and full street reconstruction on Calapooia Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues and on two sections of Broadalbin; and new sidewalk, curb ramps and street trees on Ferry Street between Third and Fourth avenues.
The final payments have not been issued, but city officials said the cost for the project was about $1.036 million for Phase I and $9.576 million for Phase II.
The breakdown: Albany Revitalization Agency Funds, $8,435,000; Water System Capital Projects, $1,447,100; Oregon Department of Transportation Funds for handicapped accessibility, $700,000; and Water Reserves required to cover overage, $555,685.