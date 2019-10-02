The city of Albany may be facing an $11 million deficit during the next budget cycle and survived this cycle by making cuts in several departments. But if it manages to climb its way back to solid financial ground, the city's Parks & Recreation Department wants to be ready.
The department recently presented information to Greater Albany Public Schools on a possible park next to Timber Ridge Elementary School. There are no immediate plans to construct the park, but according to Parks & Recreation Director Kim Lyddane, the department opted to have its ducks in a row should funding become available.
“At this point there is no direction or funding with our current budget situation but we wanted an idea of what that park could look like,” she said.
A preliminary plan was drawn up, which the city presented last week to Greater Albany Public Schools. Lyddane said that while the land is currently city-owned, it sits between two GAPS parcels, so the city wanted to make the school board aware of the possible project.
"Possible" is the key word. There is no concrete plan to begin constructing the park, but costs aren’t necessarily a road block.
“The park would be paid for through SDC (system development charges) fees which wouldn’t be the issue,” Lyddane said, referring to the fees charged to new businesses and developments meant to ease their impact on city resources. “It’s how to maintain the park. We don’t want to put something online and then not be able to take care of it, and our staff is doing more with less. We don’t want the 1.8 acres to be the straw that broke the camel’s back.”
The GAPS board had questions about safety, including fencing, as well as parking. Lyddane said the city could look into additional parking at the location, but the department does not have even preliminary project costs yet. And as to the question of whether the park would be up and running within this two-year budget cycle, which begin in July, Lyddane said the city will continue to look at its budget.
If the park is constructed, it would be the 34th park in the city’s system. And with the Timber Ridge Elementary playground suitable for school-aged children, the new park would have equipment for younger children.
“This would be the second park on the east side of I-5,” Lyddane said. “It would help with some of the growth over there and give the kiddos a place to go ... hopefully one day we can get it constructed.”