The Corvallis Transit System will offer a free shuttle service to and from the Benton County Fair & Rodeo this week.
The service will run from 3:30 to 11:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and from 4:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
Buses will start from and return to the Downtown Transit Center at Southwest Fifth Street and Monroe Avenue with stops at two free park-and-ride lots, one at Grace Lutheran Church, 435 NW 21st St., and the other at Reser Stadium, Southwest 26th Street and Western Boulevard.
Fairgoers can also use the Route C3 bus, which will make six runs to the fairgrounds Wednesday-Friday and four on Saturday.
A full shuttle schedule and route map can be seen online at www.corvallisoregon.gov/cts.