City of Philomath declares state of emergency

Workman said the main impetus for approving the resolution related to the Emergency Operations Center that was recently set up by Benton County and the city of Corvallis.

The goal of the center is to coordinate emergency responses to the coronavirus outbreak and support the Benton County Health Department, which serves as the lead agency. The EOC is headquartered at a fire training facility on Corvallis Public Works Department property and is staffed by two 20-person teams.

“They’re set to provide service to all of Benton County that’s unincorporated,” Workman said. “But in order for them to provide service to the incorporated areas ... cities need to ask for help in that coordinated effort.”

As a result of the emergency declaration, Philomath can now opt in and receive assistance to provide local residents with the same benefits that others in the county are getting, Workman said.

Another reason for declaring an emergency is to open the door for reimbursement from the federal and state governments if the response exceeds the city’s capacity.

The declaration also allows the city to cancel all meetings categorized as “nonessential” as well as any city-sponsored events.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.