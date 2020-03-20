City of Philomath declares state of emergency

Philomath has declared a state of emergency in order to focus the city’s efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, the infectious respiratory illness caused by a new strain of the coronavirus.
The Philomath City Council met in special session Thursday night and adopted a resolution on a unanimous vote to issue the declaration, which includes a number of orders intended to protect the health, welfare and safety of local residents.
All six councilors and the mayor attended the meeting through a web-based video conferencing application, along with Finance Director Joan Swanson, Chief of Police Ken Rueben and Public Works Director Kevin Fear.
The gathering was likely the first-ever Philomath City Council meeting without any of the councilors physically on site. City Manager Chris Workman, City Attorney Jim Brewer and City Recorder Ruth Post were the only meeting participants present in the council chambers, and they all sat several feet apart to comply with social distancing protocols.
Six individual chairs were set up in the room but no members of the public physically attended. A handful did connect to watch and listen online.
Philomath’s declaration follows those passed in recent days by the city of Corvallis and Benton County. Gov. Kate Brown issued a statewide emergency declaration on March 8. Brewer crafted the Philomath resolution’s language.
Workman said the main impetus for approving the resolution related to the Emergency Operations Center that was recently set up by Benton County and the city of Corvallis.
The goal of the center is to coordinate emergency responses to the coronavirus outbreak and support the Benton County Health Department, which serves as the lead agency. The EOC is headquartered at a fire training facility on Corvallis Public Works Department property and is staffed by two 20-person teams.
“They’re set to provide service to all of Benton County that’s unincorporated,” Workman said. “But in order for them to provide service to the incorporated areas ... cities need to ask for help in that coordinated effort.”
As a result of the emergency declaration, Philomath can now opt in and receive assistance to provide local residents with the same benefits that others in the county are getting, Workman said.
Another reason for declaring an emergency is to open the door for reimbursement from the federal and state governments if the response exceeds the city’s capacity.
The declaration also allows the city to cancel all meetings categorized as “nonessential” as well as any city-sponsored events.