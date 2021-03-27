City of Corvallis to reopen many facilities

The city of Corvallis is reopening most offices, facilities, and public lobbies to the general public on Monday.

The move comes two weeks after Benton County entered the "high risk" category under Gov. Kate Brown's COVID reopening guidelines. Previously, Benton County had been in the "extreme risk" category since January.

Visitors will be required to wear masks, follow posted signs, and maintain physical distancing while conducting business at city offices. Some city sites may have a limited supply of masks for customer use.

Many city services, including Parks and Recreation sign-ups, bill payments, and building permits, can be accessed online at www.corvallisoregon.gov.

Reopening procedures will vary a bit for the city’s larger public facilities. Osborn Aquatic Center is open for outdoor lap swim and limited indoor water activities. The Majestic Theatre and C3 (Corvallis Community Center) will be open for limited in-person class instruction for registered participants.

The Corvallis-Benton County Public Library main branch on Monroe Avenue and its branch libraries in Alsea, Monroe and Philomath, remain closed to the public, although deliveries, computer labs, and text-and-go pickup services will continue.

