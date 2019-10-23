The city of Albany will file a notice of intent to appeal with the Land Use Board of Appeal over code text amendments made by the Linn County Board of Commissioners regarding the urban growth boundary.
The Albany City Council made the decision Monday immediately following an executive session.
In September, the Linn County commissioners moved to make code text amendments for land use within the urban growth boundary. Retail and housing developments stop at the boundary’s edge to preserve agricultural lands.
The city and county have had an agreement for the last 30 years that dictates the management of the land inside the UGB and requires the city to also approve rezoning within the boundary area.
At a county commissioners meeting in September, city manager Peter Troedsson said the city took issue with the county’s new definition of the term "density" and the process by which individuals could apply to have a property resized, rather than rezoned within the UGB, cutting the city out of the decision.
In September, Troedsson asked the commission to work with the city to create a new agreement to manage the land before moving forward with its code text amendments.
“Without an updated agreement in place, Albany is concerned that the proposed amendments present the potential for negative outcomes for current and future Albany residents as well as not meeting the goals and objectives of our comprehensive plans,” Troedsson said. “I am certain that is not the county’s intent but that is our concern.”
The county extended the comment period for the code text amendments but eventually approved the changes at its Oct. 1 meeting.
During Monday’s meeting, councilor Bill Coburn made the motion to allow staff to file an intent to appeal to LUBA but continue to work with the county to come to a resolution.