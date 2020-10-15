City, GAPS pause SRO agreement amid COVID-19

Student resource officers — Albany Police Department personnel who work in the city's schools — have been pulled from Greater Albany Public Schools as COVID-19 cases continue to see classrooms shuttered to in-person learning.

While student resource officers, or SROs, have ignited debate nationally, the decision to pull them from GAPS is based in finances — not controversy.

"We have entered into what I would call a gentlemen's agreement to pause payment for SROs," Superintendent Melissa Goff told the school board Monday night.

The school district pays for half the cost of the city's personnel in the schools — around $159,000 — but both the city and the district are grappling with budgetary concerns.

The pandemic has not only closed schools to in-person learning, meaning there are no students in the buildings for SROs in interact with, it's also caused a budget crunch across departments.

The city of Albany was facing what was estimated to be an $11 million shortfall in the next biennium prior to the pandemic. Going into the next budget cycle, City Manager Peter Troedsson has said the city could be faced with examining cuts to services.