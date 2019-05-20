The effort started on Saturday, as city of Corvallis workers started draining the pond at Starker Arts Park, part of a summertime project to redo the artificial pond so that it looks a bit more natural.
But there was a hitch: The pond turned out to be much deeper than expected — it's 6 feet deep in some locations — so the draining work took considerably longer than expected. In fact, it really wasn't completed until Monday, as city workers returned to the site and labored to catch as many of the creatures in the pond as possible. (Plans were to transplant native species to the nearby Marys River and to humanely dispose of invasive species.)
Contractors will assess the pond this summer and then decide how best to upgrade it. The work will involve building areas that step down to deeper depths to allow a variety of native species to thrive.
The park and its amphitheater will remain open this summer as work goes on, but visitors are urged to take care around the construction site.