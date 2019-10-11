Abra Santee-Malloy, 6, right, and Eliana Santee-Malloy check out an A-4 Skyhawk named in honor of their grandfather, former airport manager Dick Ebbert, during a dedication ceremony Friday at Albany Municipal Airport. See more photos in our online gallery.
Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media
Late this summer an A-4 Skyhawk was hoisted onto a cement pad at the airport's entrance.
City of Albany's Marilyn Smith speaks while dedicating the plane with Chris Bailey, left, and Jon Goldman, right.
Sylvia Ebbert visits with City of Albany's Jon Goldman after the event.
Albany’s former economic development director. Dick Ebbert, dreamed of placing a plane outside of the city’s municipal airport more than 10 years ago.
The A-4 Skyhawk fighter jet completed its long journey Friday, when it was officially declared a monument of the city.
Ebbert, who died in May 2008, initiated the project in 2007 by working with the General Services Administration to obtain three surplus planes from Las Vegas. Local pilots at the time funded the cost to bring the planes to Albany and volunteers worked to reassemble the parts into one plane.
“We wanted to recognize some of the work to get this thing out here,” Public Works Operations Director Chris Bailey said on Friday before a group of about a dozen people, including Ebbert’s widow, daughter and grandchildren.
The plane assembled into the monument was used in Vietnam, Desert Storm and National Guard units. It’s been hollowed out, but according to transportation superintendent Jon Goldman, it still weighs 3 to 4 tons.
Goldman was the latest overseer of the project after former City Manager Wes Hare retired and Ebbert passed away. He said the paint job reflects both the Navy and the Marines and the “Capt. Dick Ebbert ‘Skippy’” emblazoned on the side is in honor of Ebbert’s work to get the plane to Albany.
Sylvia Ebbert, Dick Ebbert's widow, speaks at the event.
City of Albany's Chris Bailey, left, Marilyn Smith and John Goldman spoke at the event.
The plane was painted with the Marines colors on one side and the navy markings on the other.
A handful of people gathered Friday to dedicate an F-4 Skyhawk at the entrance of Albany Municipal Airport. See more photos in our online gallery.