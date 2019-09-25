The Cumberland Church took a step toward its new home Wednesday night after the Albany City Council agreed to negotiate a contract with the five-member board working to save the historic building.
The Cumberland Community Events Center group went before the council requesting a written agreement it could share with donors in its fundraising efforts. The request was for permission to move the church from where it currently sits at 401 Main St. to a city-owned property at Santiam and Pine.
"We've raised $40,000 to this point," said Cumberland board member Teri Plagmann. "Our donors need a commitment from the city council in order for us to move forward."
She said it was not the group's intention to ask the city for money; rather, just permission to move the church from one city-owned lot to another.
The city purchased the building in 2000 with plans to move it to accommodate a road project. That project's needs shifted as the church was left sitting at the corner of Main Street and Santiam Road. According to Public Works Operation Director Chris Bailey, the city attempted to sell the building at the time but had no buyers.
Since 2000, the city has been paying what Bailey described as "low" monthly utility rates but has deferred maintenance on the property that could become expensive in the near future.
"Street funds pays for everything to do with the property," she said. "We need to figure out what to do because as you know, the street fund has far more demands than it does resources right now."
Plagmann told the council that the group has filed to become a nonprofit and expected to complete the process in January. At that point, it would be willing to shoulder the cost of moving the building but had only researched moving it to the property at Main and Pine based on the recommendation of a previous ad hoc committee tasked with studying the move.
"I think you took a lot for granted that this was going to happen," said city councilor Bessie Johnson in regard to moving the church to the Main and Pine location. "I think there were many councilors who didn't want it moved on the property."
She commended the group for raising the funds but said she believed the church should be moved to property the group purchased.
Plagmann said the group's goal was to improve both pieces of the city's land. By moving the church it would allow the city to sell the property at Main and Santiam. Plagmann argued that having an events center at Main and Pine would improve the area and provide added use of Hackleman Park.
Councilor Rich Kellum requested that the city investigate whether it was permitted to sell the property and that the group not be permitted to place the church at Main and Pine and create a private parking lot.
"I'm unwilling to give the property to someone for a parking lot," he said. "I wouldn't want to see a thing that happens where we donate the property and you folks put in a parking lot and say this is a private parking lot when it was city land that was donated. You want the building? As far as I'm concerned, it's yours. We'll charge you a dollar and I'll give you the dollar."
Councilor Alex Johnson II made a motion for staff to bring back an agreement that would see the land at Main and Pine and the church sold to the group.