Cities starting fall leaf pickup programs

Mid-valley communities are heading into fall leaf collection season.
Sweet Home already has begun. Its program began Sept. 30 and runs through Dec. 13.
Residents are asked to put loose leaves in piles on the street, away from parked cars and a foot away from the curb to allow for water drainage. Leaf piles should be larger than a 90-gal yard debris can and must not contain limbs, yard debris, or any type of bagging materials. City crews will collect the leaves upon request. To schedule leaf pickup please submit a work request through the Mobile311 Citizen Portal or call Public Works at 541-367-6359.
Corvallis
The program begins Monday and runs through Dec. 7. Republic Services picks up leaf piles placed in the street once a week, generally on the same day as your normal garbage collection. The final leaf pickup day on your street will take place the week of Dec. 7 on your area's regularly scheduled garbage day.
Here are some guidelines:
• Rake leaves into piles on the street the evening before your pick-up day.
• Do not rake leaves into curbside bike lanes. Please use your yard debris cart if there is a bike lane in front of your residence.
• Place leaf piles one foot from the curb to allow space for rain water to run off.
• Make sure leaves do not block catch basins or storm drains.
• Avoid parking vehicles near leaf piles. Republic Services cannot collect leaves blocked by vehicles.
The fall leaf program is the only time leaves may be deposited in piles in the street. Using blowers to scatter leaves across the street is not allowed. At no time may grass, branches, limbs, or other debris be deposited in the street. Republic Services will not pick up piles of combined branches and leaves. Please use your yard debris container for these items.
To report service problems or for additional information regarding leaf pile pick-up, contact Republic Services at 541-754-0444.
Albany
Republic Services will be picking up leaves during three two-week periods. The dates are Oct. 26 through Nov. 6, Nov. 9 through Nov. 19 and Nov. 30 through Dec. 11.
The exact date for leaf pickup at your location during each two-week period can vary depending on the volume of leaves. You can also use your yard debris cart or compost piles to dispose of leaves any time.
Leaves piled on or near stormwater drains or planters can make rainwater pool on streets, creating unsafe driving conditions such as flooding and slippery surfaces. Putting leaves directly into storm drains pollutes waterways, harming fish and other wildlife. Please wait until the beginning of each collection period to move your leaves into the street.
Here are some other guidelines:
• Place as many leaves as possible in yard debris carts or compost bins or piles.
• Rake remaining leaves into the street without blocking drivers’ visibility or bike lanes.
• Piles should be long, low, narrow piles two feet from the curb.
• Keep leaf piles away from storm drains and stormwater planters to prevent clogs and flooding.
• Call Public Works at 541-917-7600 if you see flooding or a storm drain that is clogged.
Philomath
Loose leaves can be hauled to the Public Works compound at 1515 Willow St. and disposed of for free. This service is for Philomath residents only and is not a commercial leaf drop site. Leaves only. No sticks, branches, bags or trash.
Republic Waste provides curbside pickup of loose leaves five dates per year. This year those dates are Oct. 22, Nov. 5, Nov. 19, Dec. 3 and Dec. 17.
All dates are on Thursdays. Leaves may be placed in the street for pick up the weekend prior to a pickup date. Leaves may not be deposited on streets outside of these dates.
