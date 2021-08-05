Circus ensemble comes to Corvallis Saturday

Up Up Up Inc., a touring crane truck circus ensemble, will perform at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Thompson Shelter in Avery Park, 1310 SW Avery Park Drive in Corvallis.

Presented by some of the same performers who were part of the Flotsam River Circus on the Willamette River in Corvallis two summers ago, this brand-new show is filled with acrobats, live music, illusions, the world’s largest wedgie, an opera virtuoso, a 99-year-old flying piano, a human ceiling fan and other features.

The show is free for all ages, with donations encouraged. The event will follow local guidelines in regards to masks and social distancing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0