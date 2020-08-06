Circle work a bit behind schedule

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The timelines for repaving work on Northwest Circle Boulevard in Corvallis have been tweaked a bit because crews are a bit behind schedule on the sidewalk and ADA ramp work.

Crews will be attempting to catch up by working Saturday, and residents in the area can expect lane shifts where Circle meets Dogwood, Firwood, Pendleton, Garryanna, 14th, Menlo and 17th.

Public Works officials also have announced that contractors will be away from the job site Aug. 13 to 21, returning to the ADA and sidewalk ramp work on Aug. 24.

The heavy lifting in the project does not begin until September. Grinding of Circle is scheduled to start Sept. 14 and last five to six days. The repaving piece is set for a Sept. 21 start and last six to eight days.

The pavement markings will go in the week of Sept. 29, and the project will conclude in early October with signal loop cutting and installations.

Traffic control and lane closures will continue to be in flux to accommodate the various work zones, with minimal impact expected on Corvallis Transit System service.