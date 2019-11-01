The city of Corvallis identifies streets that need to be reconstructed well in advance. The work is done in the summertime for weather reasons, which gives the Public Works Department time to plan and design the work in the months preceding paving season.
Northwest Circle Boulevard between 29th Street and Highland Drive is on the list for next summer, and the project already is drawing high interest. Included is a nonprofit group, Citizens for a Safer Circle, which has formed to work on the issue.
Bicycle and pedestrian advocates are urging the city to do the repaving project according to the new guidelines established by the city’s transportation system plan update, which passed the City Council on Dec. 20, 2018, after a three-year process.
Key changes that are in the TSP are buffered bike lanes. If they are installed on Circle that means that instead of four travel lanes — two on each side — there would be three, with one a continuous center turn lane.
The Corvallis Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board voted 5-0 Friday to forward a memo to the City Council urging that the new TSP cross-section approaches be used on all roadway repaving projects and when space constraints cannot accommodate the new design features that the project still reflect TSP goals.
The BPAB voted followed a discussion at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room that also included City Engineer Greg Gescher and Lisa Scherf, the city’s transportation services supervisor.
“When are the cross-sections implemented and when aren’t they?” asked Sarah Bronstein, vice chair of the board.
Gescher noted that issues such as congestion, parking and cut-through traffic can affect the approach that the city takes.
Gescher added that “there is enough guidance in the TSP to give us an idea where the priorities are. I feel comfortable we are going to be able to get there. We will do our due diligence and put together a plan and we’ll bring it to this group.”
Board member Wendy Byrne noted that any new streets would have to use the new tools.
“Why don’t we hold a repaving to the same standard?” she asked.
“I feel your urgency,” Gescher said, while adding that the city plans traffic counts and other data gathering in November, data analysis will take place in December and “we can talk about what we are going to do in January."
“In the past we would just replace it with what was there. But it’s a different environment now. The TSP has been adopted and that’s our policy. It provides good guidelines and hopefully we’ll have some data to work with next month.”
The board is scheduled to meet next on Dec. 6.