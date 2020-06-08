Circle changes backed by residents at outreach session

City of Corvallis officials offered a 35-minute presentation on plans for new transportation infrastructure on Circle Boulevard and heard from members of the public that overwhelmingly favored the plan.
The two-hour meeting was an informational session only. The decision to move forward on the “road diet” approach was made by city staff with no vote required by the City Council, although councilors discussed the project with city staff at December and April sessions.
Members of the public offered suggestions and tweaks to the project, but it remained unclear if city staff will make changes at this point.
Preliminary work will begin soon, City Engineer Greg Gescher said, with the resurfacing portion taking place during the drier summer months. Pavement markings, which will be temporary, will be added in September or October and city staff will monitor the outcomes over the coming months. Permanent markings will be added later if the pilot project passes its test.
Key metrics the city will be tracking include speed, traffic volumes, cut-through traffic issues, intersection issues, crashes, transit performance and emergency response times.
Corvallis Fire Chief Ken McCarthy was on hand and noted that he, too, was concerned with response times.
“This is not something Public Works is doing without consulting with the fire department, but we do have concerns,” McCarthy said. “We will be very carefully watching it and want to do what’s best for the community.”
Twenty-nine people testified by phone during the 80-minute comment period of the virtual session, with 23 favoring the plan and six opposing it. The numbers were markedly different from the letters the Gazette-Times published on the issue, with 10 letter-writers opposing the plan and seven favoring it.
The key changes to Circle will be a reduction from four vehicle lanes to two for most of its run from west of 29th to Highland. There will be a continuous center turn lane (one exists now only from Kings to 17th) and buffered bike lanes will be added.
Intersections at 29th, Kings and Highland will remain in their current configuration with two vehicle lanes in each direction plus a turn lane.
One trend in the public comments was that even proponents of the plan felt that continually forcing motorists and bicyclists to adjust to a changing number of lanes might cause confusion. In fact, a sizable number of those favoring the plan called for its implementation throughout the entire section of Circle from Highland to just past 29th.
Key issues raised by opponents were potential traffic snarls because of the lane reductions and possible cut-through traffic on local streets in response. Some also claimed that Circle already is safe in its current configuration.
Samantha Bartling, who lives one house south of Circle, said that she doesn’t allow her three children to cross the street. She added that Circle is a cut-through street itself because of traffic patterns on Ninth Street and Walnut Boulevard.
“This will make a huge difference in people’s lives,” Bartling said.
Several parents noted the challenges of accompanying their children across Circle’s four lanes of traffic. Sometimes the motorist in the first lane will stop, but the motorist in the middle lane will roar past at 40 mph, an experience the Gazette-Times had on a walkabout with two councilors and a neighbor in March.
Susan Bates, who noted that she was speaking from a driver’s perspective, expressed concern about congestion, particularly from people heading west out of the HP Inc. campus.
“When we do the road diet traffic will back up,” she said. “Sometimes I use Walnut because I can’t even get to Circle.”
Bates also noted increasing traffic volumes on Circle because of the Domain Corvallis apartment complex, which will be at full buildout of approximately 900 bedrooms by this fall.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.
