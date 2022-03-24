Church's portable toilet spurs Albany council to rethink public restrooms

A portable toilet at Albany First Christian Church is prompting members of the Albany City Council to rethink providing restrooms for homeless people.

The issue was brought to the City Council by members of the Albany First Christian Church on Wednesday, March 23. For nearly three years, the local church has made the toilet free for Albany's unhoused community.

On Wednesday, the church requested that the Albany City Council extend its permit for the toilet by another year. Chris Bailey, Albany's director of public works operations, told the city council that may not be possible.

Under Albany's municipal code, plumbing fixtures must be connected to a public sewer when available. That means if a property owner has plumbing of any kind within 300 feet of their property, Bailey said, they have to connect it to the city's sewer system.

Public sewer access is available at the church, meaning its portable toilet is out of step with city code, according to Bailey. The City Council must update that code if it wants the toilet to remain.

"The city has built a nice sanitary sewer system," Bailey said. "Part of the anticipation of having a sanitary sewer system is that we will define in how you are required to connect."

Regulating homeless services in Albany, from trash pickup to restroom access, has divided the City Council for years.

The city is home to some 94 unsheltered individuals living without a roof over their heads based on unofficial counts, Councilor Stacey Bartholomew, a housing advocate, said at Wednesday's meeting.

Albany First Christian Church's Senior Pastor, Rev. Tim Graves, told city councilors on Wednesday the toilet has operated without incident, save for a time when it was knocked over some months ago.

Graves said the toilet is under watchful eyes at all times as part of what the church considers to be its solemn duty.

"We don't have a lot of difficulties," Graves said. "We have to watch it. We have to pay attention to it. That's how you keep it clean."

Church volunteer Ethel Ellingson told the City Council the toilet is cleaned regularly and kept in superb condition.

"We keep it very clean," Ellingson added. "I just feel like we have the best toilet in town."

That's exactly the concern Bailey raised with city councilors on Wednesday. The toilet and others like it, she said, could attract unwanted visitors and crime to the area.

Councilor Matilda Novak argued the city cannot afford to ignore the costs its codes could be incurring on businesses contending with human waste.

"I want to submit to you, my friends, that bad things happen everywhere," Novak said. "As someone who has experienced human waste right outside the back door of my own business, I can say that we need to seriously look at changing the municipal code to allow portable toilets in certain places."

More public restrooms could help the city's everyday 9-to-5 worker as well as the unhoused, Novak said.

"I can't understand how it's not okay for one of the drive up coffee shops that opens at five o'clock in the morning and the poor kid that's in there making coffee for the individuals that drive up to it has no access to a bathroom until the market next door opens up at eight," Novak said.

Albany City Councilor Bessie Johnson agreed that portable toilets could benefit everyone in town and help relieve the burden on local businesses to clean up human waste from passersby.

"It's not like it's going to be port-a-potty every 100 feet," Johnson said. "It's just going to be where it's needed."

Portable toilets, according to Councilor Ray Kopczynski, are a fast and cheap solution to a dirty problem.

"There's nothing that the city has to do at all save for the fact some people probably don't like the look of a port-a-potty," Kopczynski said.

Councilor Marilyn Smith argued on Wednesday more portable toilets are a solution in search of a problem. The church can and should use its existing indoor toilets, she said.

"It's not the Wild West any longer," Smith said. "We don't need port-a-potties popping up everywhere."

Smith said she understood the Albany First Christian Church's toilet is an important part of its ministry to the unhoused, but felt the city code had no room for exceptions.

Moreover, Smith pointed to Albany's effort to add a new public restroom to its historic train station as proof the city is providing restrooms. The project, paid for with federal grants, is due for completion as early as this summer, according to Bailey.

Bailey urged the Albany City Council on Wednesday to set up stricter rules ensuring residents use the sewer system whenever possible.

"We want people to use our sanitary sewer system," Bailey said. "It's healthier. It's better for the community."

On Wednesday, the City Council voted 5-1 to request staff to recommend a course of action for renewing Albany First Christian's portable toilet permit. Smith was the only no vote.

The City Council is scheduled to meet in-person and online at 4 p.m. on Monday, April 11 in council chambers at City Hall for a work session.

Tim Gruver covers the city of Albany and Linn County. He can be contacted at 541-812-6114 or Tim.Gruver@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @T_TimeForce.

