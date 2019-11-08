{{featured_button_text}}

First Christian Church, 432 Ferry St. SW, will offer a hospitality table from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. during the Albany Veterans Day Parade on Monday, Nov. 11.

Items will include complimentary doughnut holes, hot chocolate and coffee. The table will be located near the church's Ferry Street entrance. Church restrooms will be open to the public during that time.

The parade begins at 11 a.m., and its route ends adjacent to the church on Ferry Street at Fifth Avenue.

