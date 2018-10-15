The young man who died Saturday during a Boy Scout hiking trip in Klamath County was identified by authorities on Monday as Nolan Grant Henderson, a 16-year-old junior at Corvallis High School.
Henderson’s fellow students were informed of his death on Monday morning during first period classes, according to Principal Matt Boring. The school district sent a crisis team to the high school, where a care room was set up and counseling was made available to anyone who needed it.
Boring said he had fond memories of Henderson, who was active in the school choir as well as the Boy Scouts.
“He was universally liked — just a neat, bighearted kid,” the principal said.
Before transferring to Corvallis High as a freshman, Henderson attended Santiam Christian School, where he was involved in the FFA program.
“We have great memories of him here at Santiam Christian — he had a really outgoing personality that everyone enjoyed,” Superintendent Lance Villers said on Monday. “We’re praying for his family.”
Henderson was climbing a steep slope above Middle Rosary Lake, off Highway 58 just east of the Willamette Pass Ski Area, when the accident occurred. According to initial reports from the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, the young man fell when a rock handhold gave way.
His body was recovered on Sunday by a team of 20 search and rescue volunteers from Klamath, Josephine and Lake counties.
Another 16-year-old Scout was climbing with Henderson at the time and also fell, suffering minor injuries. His name has not been released.
Scott Impecoven, CEO of the Boy Scouts of America’s Oregon Trail Council, said the accident happened during a joint weekend trip involving two Corvallis-based Scout troops. Impecoven said there was a “great adult-to-youth ratio” on the trip but declined to go into detail about the accident.
He added that his office would investigate the circumstances of the accident as a matter of standard procedure.
“Our Scouting family is going through a painful time,” Impecoven said in a formal statement released to the news media.
“We are sad to confirm the death of one of our youth members in a hiking-related incident. We would like to extend our deepest condolences to the victim’s family, and we will support them in any way we can. Please join us in keeping all those affected in your hearts and prayers.”