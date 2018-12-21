Although students in the Corvallis High School Life Skills horticulture class sold poinsettias during lunches at the school this week, they did not grow the plants themselves.
But the sale provided important skills for that day, not too far away, when the students will be selling plants they grew themselves.
Josh Keady, a special education teacher in the Life Skills program, said the experience gained running a sales table this week will prove valuable during the spring plant sales, when the students will be selling starts they grew in the school’s greenhouse.
The sale also included a few other plant species and hand-painted candle holders.
Keady said Corvallis High School Life Skills students are in general education classes for most of their days, so they're not as isolated from the school community as those in special education programs might have been in the past. Nevertheless, he said, there's still value to creating situations where students can practice interacting with peers and staff.
“These are real life skills: handling money and interacting with people in a business setting," he said. "It hits our students where their needs are."
Keady added that the sale will raise about $100, which will help cover some of the program’s operating expenses.
“Every little bit helps,” he said.
Keady added that the sale went so well Tuesday and Wednesday that he and the students decided to continue it Thursday, the last day of school before the district goes on winter break.
Keady said the horticulture class, which has been around for three years, is oriented toward students on individualized education programs, but open to all students. He said it helps teach life science skills in addition to practicing communications skills.
Madison Jensen, who was working at the table Thursday, said she likes the class because she gets to do art. On Tuesday, a candle holder she painted sold at the table.
How did it feel to have someone buy something she made?
“It was really awesome,” she said.