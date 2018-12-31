At 9:33 tonight, you may be out at a party ready to celebrate the new year. Or you might be out at a bar with friends ready to raise a glass as the clock strikes midnight. Or maybe, like this toddler-having reporter, you’ll already be in bed.
But out somewhere past Pluto, the New Horizons spacecraft will be flying by an icy asteroid, the farthest object from Earth humanity will have ever examined up close.
And, starting in the morning hours Tuesday, data from the probe’s flyby should begin to trickle into the spacecraft’s mission center at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory in Maryland. Among the scientists who will spend years digging through the data is Corvallis High School graduate Henry Throop.
Throop, a member of the class of 1990, works for the Planetary Science Institute and has been part of the mission since 2001, while the probe, which explored Pluto in 2015, was in its planning stages.
Throop, a Washington D.C. resident, said he and 50 to 100 other scientists involved in the mission will be gathering at the lab for a week surrounding the flyby. Throop said the probe will have about one hour when it is close enough to the asteroid, officially designated 2014 MU69, to gather data. He said during that hour, after midnight on Eastern Standard Time, the probe will be remotely executing commands previously programmed for it by scientists, since it can’t collect data and communicate with Earth at the same time and its distance from Earth makes communication with the probe slow.
During the flyby itself, Throop said, the team on Earth doesn’t have anything to do, and their big moment will be when data begins to come back from the probe around 10 a.m. Tuesday, EST.
Throop said little is currently known about 2014 MU69, which is believed to be around 20 miles in diameter. He said outer solar system objects like it in the Kuiper asteroid belt date back 4.5 billion years, to when the solar system was first forming. Unlike planetary objects which have changed over time, he said, Kuiper belt objects have remained relatively unchanged, so studying them is a window into the past.
“It tells us a lot about our solar system and how it formed,” he said.
Throop said his work on the team includes looking for evidence of rings, work he also did on the Pluto flyby. He said scientists have been using New Horizons’ cameras to look for rings in advance of the flyby of MU69 because even a ring of dust could damage the spacecraft at its speed — 15 kilometers a second.
He said the analysis hasn’t found any evidence of a ring, so the team is taking its optimal flyby route of about 3,500 kilometers from the object, although they had a fallback route that would have kept the probe at a much safer-10,000 kilometer distance from the asteroid had they found evidence of a hazard.
You can read an account by Throop of the work involved in this hazard assessment at this website: https://bit.ly/2QRSc6N.
Throop said scientists on the mission wanted to do a flyby of a Kuiper belt object after the Pluto mission, so they were able to use the Hubble Space Telescope to search a narrow area of the sky around New Horizons’ path out of the solar system. That work led to the discovery of 2014-MU69 and other, less ideal, targets. He said NASA approved the mission to examine MU69 up close in 2016.
Throop said analyzing all the data the probe collects during the flyby will take years (in fact, scientists are still analyzing data from the Pluto flyby). However, he said, the team would like to study another object in the Kuiper belt. The additional information could give scientists a larger sample of data from which they can draw conclusions about the belt and the formations of the solar system.
Throop said MU69 is one of the faintest things that the Hubble telescope has ever discovered. So, to find a new target, the team may have to rely on New Horizons' own telescope, which is much smaller than Hubble, but has the advantage of being much closer to potential targets.
Throop said the New Horizons spacecraft has about 10 years of electricity and propellant left for future missions.
“If we have a healthy spacecraft and another target, you can bet we will try to get there,” he said.