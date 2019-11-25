On Monday morning, about 1,000 feet below where the snow line fell just outside of Mill City, a 35-year-old Douglas Fir tree met its end and came tumbling down to start its 40 mile journey to the heart of Albany’s downtown.
The 65-foot tree will spend the next few weeks at the Two Rivers Market to help Albany ring in the holiday season.
“This is the 20th year for the parade and the tree-lighting has been going on before that,” said Lise Grato, executive director of Albany Downtown Association.
The organization manages the tree’s travel, partnering with Ram Trucking and accepting the donated tree from Weyerhaeuser.
Forester John Walter of Weyerhaeuser said the company is more than happy to lend a hand in the annual trek.
“We’re glad it’s helpful to the community, and we have trees,” he said.
Weyerhaeuser donates the tree each year, but it hails from a different location each holiday season. This year, the Douglas Fir came from Snow Peak Tree Farm.
By 11 a.m. Monday, the tree was being hoisted up by Pacific Power bucket trucks and placed in a three-foot hole drilled into the Two Rivers Market parking lot. Because Thanksgiving falls so late this year, Grato said the decoration process will be completed this week ahead of the Downtown Twice Around Christmas Parade.
“The tree is part of that,” she said, noting that years ago the two events were separate but now on the first Sunday of December, residents can come out and watch Santa welcomed into town just prior to the tree lighting.
The parade, scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday, will start at First Avenue and Broadalbin Street, loop around to the carousel and Third Avenue before embarking on the route a second time. Mayor Sharon Konopa will lead the parade in the first car, and Santa, riding in a historic engine from the Albany Fire Department, will close the parade out. In between are the Oregon Station University equestrian drill team, two Model A Fords, a horse drawn wagon and Caesar the No Drama Lama.
“The tree-lighting is scheduled for about 6 p.m.,” Grato said, but added it could be a bit earlier or later depending on how long the parade takes to loop around downtown twice.
A choral group from South Albany High School is scheduled to sing Christmas carols during the tree-lighting as well.
“We appreciate the ongoing effort and help from Weyerhaeuser, Ram Trucking and Pacific Power,” Grato said.