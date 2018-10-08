ALBANY — The 2018 Christmas Storybook Land Board will host a volunteer information open house 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Monday, Oct 22, at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center conference room, 3700 Knox Butte Rd.
The free holiday event, in its 42nd year, will be held Nov. 30 through Dec. 14 in the Expo Center’s Cascade Pavilion.
Help is needed for scene setup and take down, cable/wire/tree set up, greeting visitors, model train operation, characters of Santa, Mrs. Claus, and elves, as well as helpers for school tours and for seniors, veterans, and Special Needs Day. Responsible children and teenagers may volunteer as roaming elves or costume characters.
Public registration and scheduling of activities will start Oct. 23 online at christmasstorybookland.org. For more information go to Facebook, ChristmasStorybook.AlbanyOR, or call 541-928-4656.