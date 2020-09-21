Christmas Storybook Land postponed to 2021, food drive still a go

Christmas Storybook Land has lit up the Linn County Fair and Expo Center for more than 40 years with scenes of Christmas nestled into miniature houses, cotton hills of snow and enough donations to put on a feast.
But the lights will go dark this year.
On Monday, Christmas Storybook Land Publicity Chair Joyce Moreira released a statement on behalf of the board that announced the event's postponement until 2021.
"The board held off on making the decision to forgo our indoor presentation hoping the pandemic and restrictions would subside," the statement read. "The responsibility for the safety and health of everyone was overwhelming and was the primary factor in our decision to postpone."
Last year, more than 37,000 people came through the holiday display, including 450 volunteers.
COVID-19 social distancing requirements would prohibit thousands of people from sharing an indoor space. And while the number of new cases in the state were on the decline, the newest report released Sunday showed an uptick, possibly tied to social gatherings held over the Labor Day holiday, health authorities said.
The year-long postponement of Christmas Storybook Land will have a wide impact, according to the board.
More than 100 businesses and individuals have already paid to sponsor a Christmas scene for the event. Those sponsorships will now be carried over to 2021 with the donor's approval.
The senior citizen and children's tours which saw more than 3,500 students and 800 seniors come through last year have also been canceled.
"...We certainly don't wish to expose the most vulnerable population to any virus by opening," the statement read. "Also, creating a safe environment for the over 3,500 children to attend daytime school tours would be an insurmountable task..."
Entry to the event, which began in 1976, is traditionally free with food donations accepted at the door. According to the board, visitors donated 28,000 items to the Fish of Albany food pantry each year.
That tradition will continue. In lieu of holding the in-person event, the public is still being invited to bring non-perishable commercially packaged food items to a drive-thru event described as a "mini Christmas Storybook Land."
People can view scenes and wave at Santa and Mrs. Claus from their cars and children will be given candy canes as part of the food drive.
The event will take place Dec. 5 and Dec. 6 as well as Dec. 12 and Dec. 13 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the expo center. Cars can enter at the gate located on Price Road.
"Our scene development committee continue year round to work their magic in creating and updating scenes," the statement read. "We look forward to welcoming everyone in 2021."
"We will be having the wonderful food drive," Moreira added. "FISH of Albany is our major sponsor since the beginning of time and it was one of main of concerns that we would support people who are needing in our community. We usually overflow their food pantry from our visitors so we decided we had to do something."
