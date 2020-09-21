Christmas Storybook Land postponed to 2021, food drive still a go

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Christmas Storybook Land has lit up the Linn County Fair and Expo Center for more than 40 years with scenes of Christmas nestled into miniature houses, cotton hills of snow and enough donations to put on a feast.

But the lights will go dark this year.

On Monday, Christmas Storybook Land Publicity Chair Joyce Moreira released a statement on behalf of the board that announced the event's postponement until 2021.

"The board held off on making the decision to forgo our indoor presentation hoping the pandemic and restrictions would subside," the statement read. "The responsibility for the safety and health of everyone was overwhelming and was the primary factor in our decision to postpone."

Last year, more than 37,000 people came through the holiday display, including 450 volunteers.

COVID-19 social distancing requirements would prohibit thousands of people from sharing an indoor space. And while the number of new cases in the state were on the decline, the newest report released Sunday showed an uptick, possibly tied to social gatherings held over the Labor Day holiday, health authorities said.

The year-long postponement of Christmas Storybook Land will have a wide impact, according to the board.