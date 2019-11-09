Six historic Albany homes will be decorated for the holidays and open for viewing during the 40th annual Christmas Parlour Tour of Historic Homes, scheduled from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, in downtown Albany.
The tour will also feature historic churches, the Albany Regional Museum, the Monteith House Museum and the Carnegie Library, where the fireplace will be lit. Christmas music will be played at the United Presbyterian Church, and the Whitespires Church encourages visitors to ring the bell.
Chafin Farms' horse-drawn wagon will take visitors through the Historic Downtown District, as will the vintage trolley.
Tickets are $15, which includes music, refreshments, the horse-drawn wagon and trolley rides. Well-behaved children under 12 are admitted free with a paid adult. Pre-sale tickets are available at albanyvisitors.com.
Proceeds from the event benefit the Monteith House Museum.