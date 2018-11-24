The days may be getting quite short in the Mid-Valley, but Saturday night was bright in Corvallis with floats, cars, people and even dogs bedecked in lights for the 34th Annual Corvallis Community Christmas Parade.
The parade, sponsored by the Corvallis Lions Club, went through downtown Corvallis and ended with the traditional lighting of the holiday tree at the Benton County Courthouse.
Marc Vomocil, who is in his 20th year organizing the parade, said this year’s parade went very well.
“Every entry that signed up showed up,” he said.
Vomocil said the parade had about 65 entries and needed about 50 volunteers.
The only problem with this year’s parade, he said, was that the car bearing Ken Pastega, this year’s grand marshal, didn’t have a banner indicating who he was.
Vomocil said Pastega was selected as the grand marshal because of his years of civic service, in particular organizing of the Pastega Christmas Light Display at the Benton County Fairgrounds each holiday season. The display runs 5 to 10 p.m. every day from now until Jan. 1.
Vomocil added that this year’s parade had about as many entries as last years, but there were some new entries, including one from First Alternative Co-op, which had a group of people pushing shopping carts carrying decorated trees, and the Fry Family from Philomath, which had a float featuring a living room scene complete with a tree and a man lounging in a recliner watching “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!”
Vomocil said he’s continued to organize the parade for so many years because of what it means to the community, particularly kids.
“There’s thousands of people here, all having fun… It’s a gift the Lions Club provides to the community to kick off the holiday season on a happy note," he said.