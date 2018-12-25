Forecasters expect Christmas Day to be partly sunny, once the morning fog burns off, with highs near 45. Mostly cloudy tonight, with patches of late fog, and lows around 35. Rainy weather is likely to return on Wednesday, with highs around 45.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Christmas Day: Areas of fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 45. Light and variable wind.
Tuesday night: Patchy fog after 10 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Light south wind.
Wednesday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. A chance of rain, mainly between 7 and 10 a.m., then showers. High near 45. South wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Corvallis
Christmas Day: Areas of fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 45. Light and variable wind.
Tuesday night: Patchy fog after 10 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Calm wind.
Wednesday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. A chance of rain, mainly between 7 and 10 a.m., then showers. High near 45. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lebanon
Christmas Day: Areas of fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Tuesday night: Patchy fog after 10 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. A chance of rain, mainly between 7 and 10 a.m., then showers. High near 44. Calm wind becoming south southeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.