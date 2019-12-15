Christmas at the Carousel

Ross Jackson said the best way to estimate how many kids visit Santa at Albany’s Historic Carousel & Museum is counting cookies and candy canes.

Jackson, lead carousel operator, said last weekend staff handed out about four dozen cookies and 60 candy canes. Since each kid gets their choice of a cookie or a candy cane, that puts the number of kids visiting Santa at just a bit over 100.

This year the carousel is giving kids the chance to meet Santa for the three weekends leading up to Christmas. Santa has hours at the carousel 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today and next Saturday and Sunday.

Peggy Burris, executive director of the carousel, said the carousel decorates for the holidays and hosts Santa to give families a free option to meet and get photos with him.

“We want to bring some of the joy of Christmas to the carousel because the carousel has so much to offer the community,” she said.

Burris said the carousel also hosted a breakfast with Santa for around 50 people last weekend and a Festival of Wreaths fundraiser Thursday that raised about $7,000 for the nonprofit.

Cherie Jackson, event and party assistant for the carousel, said the carousel staff and volunteers want families to have a place to enjoy the holidays.