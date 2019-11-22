{{featured_button_text}}
A tractor-trailer hauling a load of wood chips overturned at the Exit 235 off-ramp on Interstate 5 Friday night.

MILLERSBURG — A tractor-trailer overturned on the Exit 235 off-ramp of Interstate 5 Friday night, spilling a load of wood chips and sending the driver to the hospital.

The rig had been northbound on I-5 about 7:35 p.m. and tipped over when it failed to negotiate the curve on the exit near Millersburg, coming to rest on its left side just off the road.

“He came around the corner a little hot,” said Trooper Don Rummer of the Oregon State Police.

Driver Lorne Campbell, 53, of Eugene was trapped inside the cab of his truck and had to be cut out by emergency responders, Rummer said. An ambulance took Campbell to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

A tow truck was called to remove the overturned vehicle from the roadway.

The incident remained under investigation Friday night.

Units from the Oregon State Police, Albany Fire Department, Jefferson Rural Fire Protection District and Oregon Department of Transportation responded to the scene.

