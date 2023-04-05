The 2023 Chintimini Kennel Club Dog Show is set for 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, April 7 through 9, at the Linn County Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E. in Albany.

Hundreds of dogs will compete in obedience, rally and conformation events at the all-breed show, which is free; parking is $5 per day. Concessions and vendors will be on site. Conformation judging will start at 8 a.m. each day.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, attendees can meet and greet a variety of dog breeds. Visitors can find the right breed for their lifestyle, learn about responsible dog ownership and speak with breeders and owners.

“Dog Show 101” will be offered at 11 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Learn more about dog shows and what they entail.

Owners and amateur handlers will compete in the National Owner-Handled Series all weekend, striving for a spot in the finals. See puppies getting started in the sport in the American Kennel Club-sanctioned 4 and under 6 Months Puppy Competition on Friday and Saturday.

Throughout the weekend, spectators can watch obedience and rally trials, find out how to get involved or get training tips for a well-behaved dog at home. The Columbia River Agility Club will hold agility trials throughout the weekend.

Further information can be found in the judging program at http://chintiminikennelclub.com.