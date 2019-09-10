The Chintimini Senior & Community Center has temporarily closed as work continues on the expansion and remodeling of the center as well as the adjacent park.
The center closed last Friday, said city of Corvallis public information officer Patrick Rollens, with Parks and Recreation officials transitioning the center’s office staff to quarters in Avery Park.
Activities and classes began the move to temporary locations this week. Locations that will be used for the next six months or so are:
• Avery Park, 1310 SW Avery Park Drive.
• Corl House, 3975 NW Witham Hill Drive.
• Harding Center Gym, 510 NW 31st St.
• Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St.
• Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive.
• Stoneybrook Lodge, 4700 SW Hollyhock Circle.
• Tunison Community Room, 365 SW Tunison Ave.
You have free articles remaining.
• Walnut Community Room: 4950 NW Fair Oaks Drive.
Chintimini staff are scheduled to be on site in Avery Park as of Monday, Sept. 16 and available to talk to customers directly from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Construction on the 2,500-square-foot expansion began in June, with the heavy lifting starting this month on the $5 million project.
“This will be a huge undertaking with many moving parts, but the enhanced facility will be worth the effort,” said Karen Emery, director of Parks and Recreation.
Here are the highlights:
• The expansion will consist of two new classrooms, two small offices and storage space.
• A new entrance will be built on the north side of the building as well as an outdoor terrace.
• To ease parking problems at the center and in the neighborhood, a new parking lot will be built on the east side of the center. The additional 113 spaces are required by city code, Emery said, with the lot replacing a softball field.
• Chintimini Park will be adding new restrooms, two pickleball courts, outdoor exercise equipment, playground resurfacing and a water detention swale.
• The project is being paid for by a state grant, systems development charges and a donation from the Leonard and Edith Chandler Trust. No general fund money is being used.