FOR MORE INFORMATION

Those wishing to receive assistance on where a program/activity might have moved should call 541-766-6959 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Staff will be unavailable to answers calls on Friday, but messages left will be returned Monday.

The city website also has information on the closure and a class-by-class list of new venues at https://www.corvallisoregon.gov/chintimini. The list also can be viewed in full at the newspaper's website.