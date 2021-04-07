Child care tax credit expansion to boost Oregon families

Anita Sawaneh, a mother who runs Sierra Leone Child Care out of her home in Milwaukie, supervised 20 kids a day before the pandemic. Now, that number has dwindled to two.

Though she loves her job, bills and stresses have mounted.

So, along with helping pay overdue utility bills, Sawaneh said the increased child tax credit passed through the American Rescue Plan will provide her and the kids with small sources of joy — like occasionally going out for ice cream or buying a new toy.

"It's been hard on them this last year, so I'm just trying to find a way to celebrate the little stuff," she said.

Framed by The New York Times as having "the makings of a policy revolution," the new child tax credit will increase the amount of money families with children under the age of 6 receive from $2,000 to $3,600 per child and to $3,000 per child above age 6. It also expands the reach of the credit to those who earn little-to-no income by making the credit fully refundable. The provisions are set to expire at the end of 2025 but advocates are hoping for them to become permanent.